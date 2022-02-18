Swinney talks about how concerned Lawrence was with QB competition coming to Clemson

Not at all. That’s the answer.

During an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Carl Reed of CBS Sports/247Sports, the topic of competition came up in regard to players being concerned with how they will fit into a program once they arrive on campus. And Swinney started talking about when Trevor Lawrence arrived on campus in 2018.

“Trevor Lawrence, when he committed to Clemson, he committed to me as a junior, and we had like five QBs on our roster,” Swinney said. “He never once asked me about another QB on our roster. He never asked me, like, ‘How do I fit in?’

“He just (said), ‘I want to come to Clemson. That’s why I’m coming.’ It was over. Done. Never another discussion. He didn’t care. Deshaun Watson was the same way. Deshaun Watson came in here, he didn’t care. The great competitors, they’re not worried about that stuff.”

Pretty cool stuff to hear — especially in today’s landscape where players are jumping from school to school at the first sign of competition for playing time.

