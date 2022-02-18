Todd McShay's latest NFL Draft projection for Booth

This week, ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay released his , post-Super Bowl predictions for all 32 first-round picks of the 2022 NFL Draft (subscription required), which is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

McShay projected Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. to be taken by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 25 overall pick.

“The Bills’ depth issues at cornerback were made very clear once Tre’Davious White got injured,” McShay wrote. “Things aren’t about to get better, either, with Levi Wallace hitting the open market. If Buffalo can find a solid CB2 opposite White, with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde patrolling at safety, the secondary would be downright scary. Booth is a press corner with a smooth backpedal and great ball skills, but he can play off-man and zone, too. He picked off three passes in 2021 for the Tigers and would fit in nicely with a team ready to win a Super Bowl.”

Booth earned first-team All-ACC honors at cornerback in 2021, tallying 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts).

