Upcoming Clemson visit a 'no-brainer' for Carolinas WR

The Clemson Insider has learned that a Tar Heel State wide receiver will be among the visitors on campus for Clemson’s Junior Day on Saturday, March 5.

Maiden (N.C.) High School three-star Chris Culliver spoke at length with TCI Thursday regarding his ongoing relationship with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and his thoughts ahead of next month’s visit.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “As soon as he asked me to come, it was a no-brainer. I said yes right off the bat.”

“I’ve been talking to Coach Grisham a lot,” Culliver added. “He’s just been trying to get me to come down there. I’ve been ready to get down since the beginning of football season. They’ve been saying that they like my tape a lot.”

According to Culliver —a 6-3, 180-pound junior — Grisham likes that he can go up and get the ball anytime. Culliver also has some speed to his game as well, so Grisham likes that he’s fast and real long too.

Grisham stopped by Maiden High School to see Culliver in late January, towards the end of the live period.

“It meant a lot to see one of them teams come by because I went to Clemson a long time ago with my brother,” he said. “It’s been a close school that I’ve been wanting to get for a long time. So, that means a lot for (Grisham) to come down and see me and talk to me a little bit.”

Culliver describes his relationship with Clemson’s wide receivers coach as a “good one,” but he’s looking to grow close with him and is hopeful that next month’s visit will push it in that direction.

What else is the talented wideout hoping to get out of next month’s visit?

“I just want to get a feel for the coaches and look on campus and get a feel around,” Culliver said.

He’s also been communicating with Grisham about an offer, which could very well come when he makes his return visit to The Valley.

“I’m hoping to get one when I get down there,” he said regarding a potential offer. “He wants to see me in person and get a feel for me around the coaches and stuff.”

Even without an offer, Culliver still holds Clemson in high regard and the Tigers are certainly up there, as far as his recruitment is concerned. He’s not currently in a rush to make a decision, as there are still a couple of visits that he wants to make, but Culliver indicated that he wants to have his recruitment wrapped up, prior to his senior season.

In addition to Clemson, Culliver will be visiting North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Michigan State and the University of Florida, come March.

Culliver had previously camped at Clemson, along with his older brother, who ran track at Lenoir Rhyne University. He took a picture with the uniform on and everything. That was the first camp he ever attended.

A combination of him camping at Clemson and Grisham getting ahold of his junior year film has put Culliver on the Tigers’ radar.

His junior season was one to remember. Culliver recorded 62 catches with 1,310 and 26 total touchdowns. He ultimately described himself as an “electric playmaker,” which certainly shows when you turn on the tape.

One wideout that Culliver looks up to and tries to emulate his game after is a former Clemson standout — Tee Higgins, who just recorded two touchdown receptions in last Sunday’s Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Before every high school game, I would watch Tee Higgins’ (Clemson) highlights,” he said. “That just got me hyped up.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!