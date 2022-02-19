MLB team signs former Clemson standout

A former Clemson standout has agreed to a deal with a new major league team.

The Minnesota Twins have signed former Tiger righthanded pitcher Daniel Gossett to a minor league contract, according to the team’s transactions log at MLB.com.

A second-round pick (65th overall) of the Oakland A’s in the 2014 MLB Draft, Gossett pitched 115.2 innings and started 23 games for the A’s across the 2017 and 2018 seasons, recording a 5.91 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 84 strikeouts with 39 walks. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2018 after making five starts.

After missing the 2019 season and not pitching in 2020 due to the minor league season being cancelled, Gossett pitched with the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate — the Worcester Red Sox — in 2021, when he had a 4.22 ERA over 98 innings.

A two-time All-ACC selection at Clemson, Gossett pitched 282.2 innings over 50 appearances (41 starts) and three seasons from 2012-14, posting a 23-9 record, two saves, three shutouts and a 2.80 ERA while allowing 218 hits (.211 opponents’ batting average) and 107 walks with 285 strikeouts.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

