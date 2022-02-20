Cagle pitches, hits Clemson past No. 5 Washington

Valerie Cagle did it all in Clemson’s best win of the young softball season.

Cagle hurled a complete-game shutout and helped herself with a solo home run late in the 12th-ranked Tigers’ 2-0 win over No. 5 Washington on Sunday at the St. Pete-Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida. Cagle allowed just four hits and struck out 10 in helping Clemson (6-3) hand the Huskies (9-1) their first loss of the season.

It was also the first win ever over a top-10 opponent for Clemson, which is going through just its third season as a program.

Alia Logoleo got the Tigers on the board in the second inning with an RBI single scoring Maddie Moore. Clemson failed to pad its lead later in the frame when Logoleo was thrown out at the plate by Washington left-fielder Sami Reynolds while trying to score on Arielle Oda’s single.

Clemson mustered just five hits of its own against Washington right-hander Gabbie Plain (4-1), who also went the distance and retired 11 straight batters at one point. But Cagle, who’d been hitless in her first two at-bats, stepped in with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and gave the Tigers some insurance with her third home run of the season, launching Plain’s 1-0 offering over the left-center field fence.

Washington got a baserunner in the seventh on a two-out single from Kelley Lynch, but Cagle (4-2) fanned Brooke Nelson to polish off the shutout of a Huskies team that averaged 8.3 runs through its first nine games. Cagle worked out of trouble for most of the day, stranding runners in scoring position in four innings. The last came in the sixth when the Huskies used an error and a walk to put two runners on with one out, but Cagle induced consecutive groundouts to end the threat.

The win snapped Clemson’s first losing streak of the season after the Tigers dropped games to Northwestern and Wisconsin on Saturday.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks