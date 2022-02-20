Clemson picks up commitment from in-state prospect

Clemson picked up a verbal commitment Sunday from a top in-state prospect in the class of 2025.

Lugoff-Elgin (S.C.) High School left-handed pitcher Jake Morris announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

He also serves as the quarterback on Lugoff-Elgin’s football team.

Excited to announce that I have committed to play baseball at Clemson University in 2025! Grateful to have so much support from my family, coaches, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/ehJWGF7vLx — Jake Morris (@Jake81298965) February 20, 2022

