Clemson picks up commitment from in-state prospect

Clemson picks up commitment from in-state prospect

Baseball

Clemson picks up commitment from in-state prospect

By February 20, 2022 7:29 pm

By |

Clemson picked up a verbal commitment Sunday from a top in-state prospect in the class of 2025.

Lugoff-Elgin (S.C.) High School left-handed pitcher Jake Morris announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

He also serves as the quarterback on Lugoff-Elgin’s football team.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Baseball, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

12hr

Clemson freshman Casey Tallent saw his dream come true Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when he saw the mound for the first time as a Tiger. The Hartwell (Ga.) native came in and settled (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home