Tallent sees dream come true

Clemson freshman Casey Tallent saw his dream come true Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when he saw the mound for the first time as a Tiger.

The Hartwell, Georgia native came in and settled things down for Clemson. who trailed 4-0 at the time.  Tallent went 2 1/3 innings without giving up a hit or a run.

“It was definitely a dream come true.  To say I wasn’t nervous is false.  I was very nervous.  But I just went out there and put my confidence in all of my preseason work.  I just went out there and competed,” said Tallent.

