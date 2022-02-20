The latest on a possible return for Tyson

While Clemson’s men’s basketball team waits to see if PJ Hall’s latest injury flareup will force him to miss more game action, the Tigers are holding out hope of getting the other starting piece of their frontcourt back at some point this season.

Hunter Tyson has missed the last six games after suffering a broken clavicle in Clemson’s win over Florida State on Feb. 2. Brownell initially said the senior forward might be able to make it back for the ACC Tournament, which is set to start March 8 in Brooklyn.

Following Clemson’s loss at Louisville on Saturday, Brownell said a postseason return for Tyson would be optimistic at this point, though he isn’t completely ruling it out.

“If there’s a guy that could get to that point, it would probably be him,” Brownell said.

Brownell added Tyson is “doing everything possible” to play again this season.

“He’s living in the training room,” Brownell said. “He’s doing stuff with (trainer) Brad (Crowe) every single day, and he started doing some things on the court a little bit this week.”

Tyson is third on the team in scoring (10.4 points) and rebounding (5.6) while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range this season, production Clemson has sorely missed in his absence. The Tigers have lost every game Tyson has missed since he sustained the injury. Their six-game losing streak is the program’s longest since also dropping six straight ACC games during the 2016-17 season.

Freshman forward Ian Schieffelin, who had seven points and four rebounds against Louisville, has started the last four games with Tyson unavailable. If Clemson is going to be without Hall, too, for any extended time, Brownell said fellow forward Naz Bohannon and freshman center Ben Middlebrooks are both candidates to move into the starting five.

Clemson has four regular-season games left starting Wednesday at home against Wake Forest.

“I think it would go game to game,” Brownell said. “We’d just have to wait and see with the matchups.”

