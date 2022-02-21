4-star Hoosier State pass rusher looking to visit 'dream school' Clemson next month

A talented pass-rusher out of the Hoosier State is aiming to visit Clemson sometime next month.

Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, IN) four-star Joshua Mickens has stayed in frequent contact with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who is trying to get the talented pass-rusher on campus within the near future.

“Really what I’ve been hearing is that they want to get me on campus and see what it’s like down there in South Carolina,” Mickens told The Clemson Insider. “And just to meet the position coach and see what it’s like. They like what I bring to the table and everything.”

Mickens — a 6-5, 225-pound junior — ranks as high as the No. 16 edge rusher in the nation. He continues to carve out a pretty positive relationship with Clemson’s defensive ends coach, who has served as his primary recruiter.

“It’s been really positive,” he said of his relationship with Hall. “We talk, if not daily, every day. Usually, (our conversations) are personable, just talking about life and him saying that they like my build, my potential and everything.

“He really just told me that he just sees me doing a lot there at Clemson. He did tell me that he likes my potential and my athleticism.”

Mickens feels he can be somewhat of a hybrid. Right now, he mainly plays the defensive end position at Lawrence Central, in an edge rusher type of role. When it’s time for him to make the jump to the next level, he thinks he can move into more of an outside linebacker role because of his length.

He’s also a three-sport athlete, who plays basketball and throws shot put, in addition to his work on the football field.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Mickens is taking it a day at a time. He’s really not too high or too low on any of his options at the moment. He’s just enjoying the process. Before the season starts, Mickens will probably have a top-10 list of schools readily available.

He also indicated that he likely won’t decide until after the completion of his senior season.

What does hearing from a school like Clemson mean to him?

“It means a lot,” Mickens said. “Truthfully, Clemson is one of my dream schools. So, I really value that.”

