Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program’s coaching staff:

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports.

Luke served as UGA’s O-line coach for the past two seasons after taking over for Sam Pittman, who left to become the head coach at Arkansas prior to the 2020 season.

Luke, who was the head coach at Ole Miss from 2017-19, helped a Bulldogs offense that ranked tied for 10th nationally in sacks allowed (16), ninth in points per game (38.6) and 25th in total yards per game (442.9) during its national championship season last year.

Luke has also been a great recruiter during his time with Georgia and Ole Miss, helping the Bulldogs and Rebels land a number of five-star prospects. This will certainly be a big hire for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as he searches for a replacement for Luke.

Luke marks the fourth assistant coach Smart has had to replace since winning the national title, joining Cortez Hankton (receivers coach / passing game coordinator at LSU), Jahmile Addae (Miami secondary) and Dan Lanning (head coach at Oregon).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

