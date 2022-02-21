The latest on Hall's injury

Two days after PJ Hall went down with a foot injury that forced him to miss most of Clemson’s most recent game, Clemson coach Brad Brownell gave an update on the Tigers’ leading scorer.

“The X-ray was negative, so that’s good,” Brownell said Monday. “He’s still doing medical testing today in terms of availability for Wednesday. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Hall sustained the injury to his left foot less than 2 minutes into the Tigers’ loss at Louisville on Saturday and never returned. Brownell confirmed then Hall reaggravated a stress reaction that he’s been dealing with for much of the season.

Hall, who’s averaging 16 points and six rebounds this season, has had his practice time limited lately in an effort to get him to gamedays feeling as healthy as possible, but Saturday marked the first time the sophomore big left a game because of the injury and couldn’t finish.

The loss was Clemson’s sixth straight, a skid the Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC) will try to end Wednesday when Wake Forest (21-7, 11-6) visits Littlejohn Coliseum. Should Hall not be able to go, Brownell said forward Naz Bohannon or freshman center Middlebrooks could get the start in Hall’s place depending on the matchup he feels most comfortable with.

Wake Forest, which is in the mix for an-large berth to the NCAA Tournament, has three starters listed at 6-foot-8 or taller, including 7-footer Dallas Walton.

“Our guys are competing hard,” Brownell said. “We’re playing some decent basketball at times. We just haven’t been quite good enough to win. Our margin for error is small right now. Obviously without Hunter and PJ, it gets even smaller.”

