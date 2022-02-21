Uiagalelei impresses at Lone Star State camp over weekend

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei traveled out to the Lone Star State to participate in the 3DQB Texas camp at Lovejoy High School near Dallas over the weekend.

The Tigers’ rising junior signal-caller had the chance to compete with other standout college and high school athletes, such as SMU wide receiver commit Jaxson Lavender, Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen among others.

Uiagalelei also had the opportunity to work with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been working with John Beck and the coaches at 3DQB for four consecutive offseasons.

Uiagalelei enters the 2022 season having completed 286-of-491 passes for 3,160 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 23 games (15 starts). The former five-star prospect completed 208-of-374 passes for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games (all starts) as a sophomore last season.

You can check out some clips of Uiagalelei at the 3DQB Texas camp below:

#Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei is oozing with talent and upside. Very toolsy player with a strong arm. Impressed at #3DQBTexas this weekend. Uiagalelei began training with the @3dqb_SoCal crew as soon as the season ended to improve his mechanics, and the work is already paying off. pic.twitter.com/NjKWOvKYJo — Cole Patterson (@ColeLPatterson) February 21, 2022

