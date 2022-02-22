ACC analyst: Reaction to CFP expansion delay ‘was almost comical’

Last Friday, the College Football Playoff announced it will remain at four teams for the duration of its current television contract with ESPN, which runs through the 2025 season.

While many were surprised and upset about CFP expansion being put on hold, ACC Network analyst Mark Packer isn’t one of those people.

Why? Well, for one, because of the Alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12.

Multiple sources involved in the CFP discussions told ESPN the vote against expanding the field was 8-3, with the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC voting against expanding the playoff at this time.

“What I found to be interesting about all of this is the amount of people that were like flabbergasted, like, ‘This is an outrage!’ I’m thinking, hello, has everybody just been under a rock?” Packer said this week on the Packer and Durham show on ACCN.

“Everybody that kind of mocked the Alliance being formed kind of fell into that category, quite frankly, to be honest with you. Everybody (was like), ‘Oh, the alliance, they’re not going to do anything.’ I tried to explain this to everybody in the summertime that you better look a little bit deeper into the big picture, and sure enough, according to certain reports, the vote was 8 to 3. The 10 conference commissioners and Jack Swarbrick … the three that voted no, you’d be shocked to find out, were from the ACC, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, according to reports. That is the alliance. So, I don’t know why anybody in their right mind would be shocked that this thing came to a screeching halt.”

Among the biggest things standing in the way of CFP expansion are an inability to accommodate the Pac-12’s relationship with the Rose Bowl, which wants to stick with its traditional day and time along with its media rights; disagreements about revenue distribution; and whether the Power Five conference champions should receive automatic bids to an expanded playoff.

There is a lot for the leaders of the sport to sort through, but Packer is fully confident they will figure it out in time.

“Again, I have total faith that the smart people in college athletics, which make up these commissioners and Jack Swarbrick, they will get it worked out,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that go, ‘Oh, they’re just not going to be able to work together.’ They’ll work together. But it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.”

Packer reiterated that he expects CFP expansion to happen in due time.

“I just thought it was almost comical to listen to some people in the media, in particular, lose their minds over this,” he said. “I’m going to let everybody in on a secret here – it’s going to get done. There’s just too much money at stake. It’s not a matter of if it’s going to get done. The question, really, is when is it going to get done? And it will get completed. There’s just too much money at stake. And once this contract runs its course, you don’t need a unanimous selection of all 11 have to agree. It will not have to be the case.”

Packer still believes college football is in “a great spot” even though the current four-team playoff format remains in place, and that fans will eventually get what they generally want with an expanded playoff field.

“At the end of the day, we’ll live with four,” he said. “We have now since 2014. The committee, in my opinion, for the most part, has gotten it spot on. We’ve been getting the two best teams playing for the national title. People will scream, mock the alliance. Now they look like fools for doing it, because here we go. You knew this thing could be a delay, and that’s what we have. But college football is in a great spot even though there’s some things that need to get worked out, and it will. I just think eventually, we’ll get what everybody wants, and that is an expanded playoff with more money for more teams and more schools and more leagues. That’s what I think will happen.”

