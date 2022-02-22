Clemson extends win streak to four with 2-1 win over Cougars

Clemson extended its win streak to four Tuesday night when they handed College of Charleston its first loss of the season. The Tigers claimed the 2-1 win over the Cougars thanks to a two-run homer to left field by first-baseman Caden Grice in the third inning.

Clemson’s pitching staff had a stellar showing, having five different arms throw for a combined 17 strikeouts and a 1.85 ERA, only allowing five hits and one run.

“Just super proud of our club and the way that we won,” head coach Monte Lee said. “We had runners on base it seemed like every single inning and we were able to pitch our way out of it. It’s all about our pitching staff tonight.”

Right-hander Jackson Lindley earns the win for the Tigers after coming into the game in-relief midway through the fourth, his first victory of the season. Sophomore Ryan Ammons recorded his first career save en route to Clemson’s victory. Trey Pooser comes away with the loss for the Cougars.

College of Charleston got the scoring started in Tuesday’s matchup with an RBI single up the middle by third-baseman Luke Wood to score catcher JT Marr, putting the Cougars up by one.

Clemson came up big with the eventual game-winning answer in the third thanks to a two-run bomb to left field by sophomore Caden Grice, his eleventh career homer and second this season.

Coming up next, the Tigers host Hartford on Friday, February 25, for their second weekend series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4 pm on ACCNX.