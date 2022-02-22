New Jags OC says Lawrence left ‘bad taste in my mouth’ last season, but now excited to work with him

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ new offensive coordinator has a very good idea of who he will be working with in Trevor Lawrence.

Press Taylor, who was recently hired by Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2022, is familiar with the type of person Lawrence is, as well as what he brings to the table as a quarterback.

Taylor saw the latter firsthand at the end of last season, when Lawrence and the Jags played the Indianapolis Colts in the final week of the regular season – what would turn out to be Taylor’s last game as a senior offensive assistant with the Colts.

Lawrence shined in that game and reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, completing 23-of-32 passes for 223 yards and throwing for two touchdowns while leading his team to a 26-11 victory that eliminated the Colts from playoff contention.

Obviously, at the time, Taylor wasn’t happy about how Lawrence performed against the Colts. But now, looking back on it, Lawrence’s showing against Indianapolis in Jacksonville gives Taylor optimism and excitement heading into the 2022 season.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to work with Trevor. All of us are,” Taylor said recently during his introductory press conference. “That was kind of the one thing that when you mentioned there’s an opportunity here with the Jaguars, everybody talks about Trevor Lawrence, the character he has.

“I was — whether fortunate or unfortunate — I was on the opposite sideline the last game of the year with the chance to get to the playoffs, and Trevor comes out … He’s like 20 of 25 in the very first half, 9 of 11 on third down, kind of lit us up and kept us out of the playoffs. So, I definitely remember that. At the time, had a bad taste in my mouth. But now on this side of it, that was very encouraging, very exciting to see.”

Taylor, who served in a variety of roles with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-20 and worked with Pederson from 2016-20, kept an eye on Lawrence throughout last season while being in the same AFC South division as Lawrence and the Jags during his lone season on the Colts’ staff.

Taylor recalled seeing Lawrence win the annual Good Guy award as voted by Jaguars media to the player who is most helpful and provides credible insight to the media.

Not only has Lawrence already made an impression on Taylor with his ability on the field at the quarterback position, but he’s also impressed Taylor with his character off the field as well.

“I was telling somebody earlier — being in the division, during the week, I would watch a lot of press conferences from the other team,” Taylor said. “So, I had the opportunity to watch him specifically. I remember when you guys gave him the Good Guy award for the season, so that was one I was watching and stuff. The way he handled adversity, success, ownership of certain things, that was very impressive to me. So, everything I’ve heard, that kind of aligned with my opinion of him, from watching him from afar.”

“The way he handled adversity, success, ownership of certain things. That was very impressive to me.” Press Taylor on @Trevorlawrencee. pic.twitter.com/en2K0DYxXa — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 18, 2022

