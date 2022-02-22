Where did this national outlet rank Clemson's roster for 2022?

A national outlet this week released a ranking of college football rosters for the 2022 season.

Clemson checks in at No. 5 in Athlon Sports’ ranking of college football’s rosters for 2022.

Athlon’s ranking takes into account the national recruiting ranking averages for the Power 5 schools, Notre Dame and BYU over the last five classes according to the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, as well as each team’s record over the last five seasons.

Ahead of Clemson in Athlon’s ranking are Alabama and Georgia (tied for the top-ranked roster in college football), No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas. Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Notre Dame, and Florida and Penn State (tied for 10th).

Miami (No. 15), North Carolina (No. 17) and Florida State (No. 18) are the only three teams, besides Clemson, inside the top 20 in roster talent according to Athlon’s ranking. NC State (No. 39) has the ACC’s next highest-ranked roster after those teams.

