4-star Georgia linebacker announces Clemson offer

A four-star prospect from the Peach State reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

As Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) 2023 linebacker Dee Crayton was on his way to his school’s playoff basketball game, he received an offer from the Tigers.

Crayton (6-2, 215) is ranked as the No. 12 linebacker and No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks Crayton as the No. 9 outside linebacker and No. 14 prospect in the state for the 2023 class.

Back in September, Crayton was told by now-former defensive coordinator Brent Venables that an offer would be on the way soon.

“Clemson’s a top-tier school in the whole country,” Crayton said then. “So, I really respect that and I’m just gonna keep working and put it in God’s hands. I know that it’s not gonna come easy and I just have to keep producing on the field, trying to win games, and ultimately, that’s gonna get me to that offer soon.”

After Venables departed for Oklahoma, it didn’t take long for Clemson’s new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Wes Goodwin, to get in contact with Crayton. He stopped by his school during the live period in January and offered him nearly a month later.

