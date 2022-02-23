Former Tiger headed to Pittsburgh

A former Clemson Tiger was drafted by a professional team on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Maulers of the new USFL spring football league selected former Clemson offensive lineman Isaiah Battle with the eighth pick in the sixth round of Tuesday’s inaugural USFL Draft.

Following his time at Clemson from 2011-15, Battle was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Rams. From 2017-19, he was signed to reserve/future contracts by the Chiefs, Seahawks and Panthers, then was picked by the Seattle Dragons in the first round of the 2020 XFL Draft.

The USFL is scheduled to kick off on April 16.

