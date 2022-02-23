Former Tiger signs with new team

A former Clemson Tiger was drafted by a professional team on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Stars of the new USFL spring football league selected former Clemson wide receiver, Diondre Overton, with the first pick in the 16th round on the second day of the inaugural USFL draft.

Overton, 23, played 51 games over four seasons at Clemson from 2016-20, winning national championships with the Tigers in 2016 and 2018.

During his college career, the 6-4, 210-pound native of Greensboro, North Carolina recorded 52 receptions for 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Overton signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League this past summer but was released by the team shortly after. He was most recently with the Vienna Vikings of the European League of Football.

The USFL is scheduled to kick off on April 16.