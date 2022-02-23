Springing around the ACC: Georgia Tech

Clemson will begin spring practice March 2, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months.

With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams throughout the conference, The Clemson Insider is going around the league to take a look at where other teams stand going into the spring starting with the eight on the Tigers’ schedule this fall. First up is Georgia Tech.

Head coach: Geoff Collins (fourth year)

2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 ACC

Key losses: OC Dave Patenaude, QB Jordan Yates, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, DE Jordan Domineck

Key returners/additions: OC Chip Long, QB Jeff Sims, QB Zach Gibson, OL Pierce Quick, OL Paul Tchio (Clemson transfer), RB Hassan Hall, DB Khari Gee

Spring gleaning: As Tech continues to try to find its footing under Collins, who’s yet to have a winning season in Atlanta, the spring will largely be about getting the Yellow Jackets’ players familiar with their new coaches and vice-versa, particularly on offense. Long, a former play caller at Memphis and Notre Dame, is bringing in a new offense. Tech also has a new quarterbacks coach in Chris Weinke, who will be taking over a less experienced position room with Yates, who started multiple games last season, and Chayden Peery having transferred out.

The Yellow Jackets also lost their top rusher (Gibbs) and their sack leader the last two seasons (Domineck) to the transfer portal. Hall, a transfer from Louisville, figures to immediately compete to be Tech’s primary back while Sims enters the spring with a leg up in the quarterback competition given the sophomore split reps with Yates a season ago. But Gibson, an Akron transfer, will get his first chance to throw his hat in the ring. Tech will host Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5 in both teams’ season opener.

Spring game: March 17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium

