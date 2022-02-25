4-star Florida RB announces Clemson offer

Recruiting

February 25, 2022

A four-star prospect from the Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

The Tigers extended an offer to Edgewater High School (Orlando, Fla.) four-star class of 2023 prospect Cedric Baxter Jr., he announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Although Baxter already boasts offers from many of the nation’s best programs, he told The Clemson Insider back in September that an offer from Clemson would be a big deal to him.

The Tigers pulled the trigger on an offer Friday.

“It’ll mean a lot just because of who they are and the type of players they produce every year,” he said.

Along those lines, Baxter is honored to be garnering interest from Clemson and to be hearing from running backs coach C.J. Spiller

“It means a lot, especially because of the quality of program they are and the type of players they produce,” he said.

The consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services is ranked as the No. 7 running back and No. 68 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, while he is ranked as the No. 4 running back and No. 72 overall prospect in his class per the 247Sports Composite.

