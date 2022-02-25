Clemson building bond with 4-star Texas WR, Klubnik's former teammate

Clemson continues to build a relationship with freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik’s now-former high school teammate and close personal friend, Jaden Greathouse.

Greathouse — a 6-1, 210-pound junior — is a consensus four-star, who ranks as the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 77 player in the nation for the class of 2023, per Rivals.

The Clemson Insider spoke at length with the big-time wide receiver prospect out of Westlake (Texas), who talks with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham on a daily basis and is looking to make a trip to campus soon.

“They’re just trying to get me up for a visit as soon as possible,” Greathouse told TCI. “I’m gonna try to get up there soon and keep building that relationship.”

Greathouse still needs to work out the details of a visit to The Valley with Grisham, but his relationship with Clemson’s receivers coach and recruiting coordinator has developed immensely over the past couple of months.

“It’s developed a lot,” he said. “We’re talking almost every day and he’s a great guy. I love him and it’s awesome getting a chance to talk to him and be recruited by him.”

When Greathouse does eventually make the trip to Clemson, he’s hopeful he’ll have a chance to see the Tigers participate in spring practice(s). He wants to see the intensity of their workouts, how they work, how hard they work and see how it’s all organized.

He’ll likely also have the chance to see Klubnik in action. Their connection goes beyond the football field and they are in contact pretty frequently. With that said, what has Greathouse been hearing from the Tigers’ freshman signal-caller?

“He just said that he loves the family atmosphere and the Christianity of it all,” Greathouse said of Klubnik. “It’s a great place to be. He said he loves every part of it, so I’m just excited to see what he’s talking about.”

In addition to a potential Clemson visit, Greathouse plans on visiting Notre Dame’s spring game in April. Last month, he took visits to Oklahoma, TCU and Texas. He’s just trying to get a feel for some of these programs right now.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, things have been going at a constant pace, which has allowed him to build new relationships, like his one with Grisham. He’s keeping his options open at the moment.

Greathouse is going to take as many visits as he can, which will give him some further perspective on his recruitment and allow him to see where he’s at in the process.

This offseason, Greathouse has assumed a leadership role. He’s focused on developing Westlake’s younger guys and helping get them prepared for the upcoming season ahead. Of course, last season, he helped lead Westlake to a 16-0 record and Class 6A State Title. In doing so, he recorded 66 receptions with 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In addition to manning the point guard spot for Westlake’s basketball team, Greathouse is also participating in offseason workouts. Ahead of his senior campaign, Greathouse is focused on working on his route running, trying to create separation to make contested catches and plays going forward.

–Photo for this article courtesy of @JadenGreathouse9 on Instagram

