Clemson DB putting in the work

A key member of Clemson’s safety rotation last season has been putting in work as he prepares to begin spring practice with the Tigers next Wednesday, March 2.

Jalyn Phillips has been working with Grindseason Sports Training, honing his craft and sharpening his skills as he gets ready for his upcoming senior campaign.

A versatile defensive back, Phillips enters the 2022 season credited with 70 career tackles (1.5 for loss), five pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in 553 defensive snaps over 37 games (seven starts). He recorded 47 tackles (1.0 for loss), three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 357 defensive snaps in 12 games (six starts) as a junior in 2021.

You can check out clips of Phillips working out below:

Working w/ @ClemsonFB DB @jalyn_phillips Many DON'T know it's been like 4 years that I've been Blessed to have you apart of this family! Possibly your last go round this WILL be your Best!#GRINDSEASON #DB101🔒 pic.twitter.com/1qXaAj8bVT — Grindseason Sports Training (@Grindseason3) February 24, 2022

