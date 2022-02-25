Clemson DB putting in the work

Clemson DB putting in the work

Football

Clemson DB putting in the work

By February 25, 2022 3:28 pm

By |

A key member of Clemson’s safety rotation last season has been putting in work as he prepares to begin spring practice with the Tigers next Wednesday, March 2.

Jalyn Phillips has been working with Grindseason Sports Training, honing his craft and sharpening his skills as he gets ready for his upcoming senior campaign.

A versatile defensive back, Phillips enters the 2022 season credited with 70 career tackles (1.5 for loss), five pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in 553 defensive snaps over 37 games (seven starts). He recorded 47 tackles (1.0 for loss), three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 357 defensive snaps in 12 games (six starts) as a junior in 2021.

You can check out clips of Phillips working out below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
43m

Clemson took the lead over Hartford in the third inning. J.D. Brock singled to right field to start the rally.  With one out Dylan Brewer grounded to second advancing Brock to second.  Corbitt doubled down (…)

2hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — Due to forecasted inclement weather, Sunday’s game between Hartford and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium has been moved to Saturday as part of a doubleheader. The two teams are now (…)

5hr

With the NFL offseason underway, speculation and rumors about where the top free agents will end up is starting to heat up. Among this year’s top targets is former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams. (…)

9hr

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months. With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for (…)

17hr

The nation’s top-ranked linebacker, and one of the top prospects in the 2024 class regardless of position – Jefferson (Ga.) High School’s Sammy Brown – has been hearing from Clemson through his (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home