Clemson downs Hartford for fifth straight win

Clemson downed Hartford 6-1 Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to remain undefeated.

Mack Anglin had another strong performance on the mound for the Tigers. For the second week in a row, Anglin pitched five scoreless innings and only gave up one hit. Casey Tallent and Jay Dill each pitched scoreless innings in relief and Ricky Williams closed out the win.

Clemson took the lead over Hartford in the third inning. J.D. Brock singled to right field to start the rally. With one out, Dylan Brewer grounded to second, advancing Brock to second. Tyler Corbitt doubled down the left field line to score Brock. Then with two outs, Caden Grice crushed a home run to left to put the Tigers up 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Bryar Hawkins hit a solo home run to make it 4-0.

Corbitt hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Grice walked before Cooper Ingle advanced the runners with a ground ball to second. Hawkins hit a sacrifice fly to score Corbitt.

In the sixth inning, Jonathan French walked and advanced to second on a balk. With one out, Benjamin Blackwell reached on an error and French advanced to third. French came home on a wild pitch to stretch the lead to 6-0.

With the win, Clemson moved to 5-0 on the season. The Tigers and Hartford will play two on Saturday with the first game starting at 1 p.m.