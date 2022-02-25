Dynamic Sunshine State athlete sees Clemson as ‘great fit’

Clemson is showing interest in a dynamic athlete from the Sunshine State who could line up on either side of the ball at the college level.

Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic 2023 cornerback/receiver Nate Johnson has heard from a couple of the Tigers’ defensive assistants, including cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, and regularly receives recruiting graphics from Clemson Football on social media.

There is plenty of Clemson interest on Johnson’s end, as well.

“I feel like their program is really great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve been watching them for like a couple years, high school. So, I really know how they work. And the player I am – a slot (receiver), a DB – I see how they use them. So, I feel like I would be a great fit.”

Johnson (5-11, 175) had planned to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp last year but wasn’t able to make it, though he hopes to camp at Clemson this summer and/or get on campus for an unofficial visit at some point.

“I would love to go on a visit there,” he said. “I was supposed to attend the camp in June. But something had went down with my family, so I couldn’t attend.”

Temple gave Johnson his latest offer Friday, joining Iowa State, West Virginia, Indiana, Minnesota, Toledo, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky and Florida A&M on his offer list.

Johnson is coming off an impressive junior season during which he helped Clearwater Central Catholic to the Class 3A-Region 3 Championship Game, posting 48 catches for 915 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns on offense to go with four interceptions and 13 tackles on defense.

“I’m really electric, fast,” he said, describing himself as a player. “I can do it all, and really, you can put me anywhere and I can just make plays.”

While slot receiver is Johnson’s positional preference, he said he would more than likely play defensive back in college if that’s where a school wanted him at.

There are a few players in the NFL that Johnson enjoys watching and tries to model his game after, including Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley, and a former Clemson star as well in current Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

“I really like Jalen Ramsey. He’s pretty fast and physical,” Johnson said. “I really like Calvin Ridley, and I really like Tee Higgins. And Tee Higgins came from Clemson, too, so that’s really cool. I’ve been watching him.”

Along with Clemson, Johnson named Indiana, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati as a few other schools he’s looking to visit moving forward.

