Hopkins 1 of only 2 NFL receivers to accomplish this feat

By February 25, 2022 1:37 pm

By

Former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins is one of only two NFL wide receivers to accomplish this feat against arguably the league’s top cornerback.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hopkins and Antonio Brown are the only wide receivers to record 100-plus receiving yards in a game vs. Jalen Ramsey — a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.

Hopkins — also a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, now with the Arizona Cardinals — went off against Ramsey in the final week of the 2018 regular season when Hopkins was still a member of the Houston Texans and Ramsey was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Dec. 30, 2018, Hopkins racked up 12 catches for 147 yards on 16 targets in the Texans’ 20-3 win over the Jaguars.

For his career (2013-21), Hopkins has amassed 789 receptions for 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns. He finished the 2021 season with 42 catches for 572 yards and a team-high eight receiving touchdowns before suffering a season-ending MCL injury in Week 14 in December.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

