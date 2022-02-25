Top Texas recruit 'can't wait' to visit Clemson, meet Swinney

This Texas four-star has been in contact with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who is trying to get the elite Lone Star State athlete to visit for the Tigers’ Junior Day on March 5.

Temple (TX.) High School’s Mikal Harrison-Pilot indicated to The Clemson Insider that while he would like to get on campus, he’s not sure just when that’ll happen.

“He said I’m good enough for the offer, but they rarely offer kids,” Harrison-Pilot told TCI. “He’s just trying to build a relationship with me and we’ll move on from there. I kind of like it. I like to build relationships first. I’m a big relationship guy. I like to build relationships before I go anywhere. That’s good that he said that, so we’re both on the same page and everything.”

Harrison-Pilot — a 6-1, 190-pound junior — is a two-way player, but Clemson is looking at the Temple product as a wideout. He feels like he’s good enough at both safety and wide receiver to play either position at the next level, but he’s willing to play wherever he’s needed.



Across his junior campaign, Harrison-Pilot recorded 905 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns with an interception and 20 tackles. The utility player was also named 12-6A 1st All-District WR.

Additionally, Harrison-Pilot is a three-sport athlete, who plays both baseball and track, in addition to football. Needless to say, college coaches are impressed with his athletic background.

Harrison-Pilot described himself as a physical receiver with soft hands, who can be physical and fast off the ball. He also feels like he has a little bit of DeAndre Hopkins to his game. He tries to emulate and mirror both the former Clemson standout and Green Bay Packers superstar Davante Adams.

“It means a lot to me,” he said of hearing from a school like Clemson. “You look at D-Hop and he’s one of the greatest wide receivers to come out. I see what they do as a program. I see how they get their guys ready for the NFL. I just like how they prepare their guys for life, not just about football, but about life in general. I like Dabo Swinney a lot already. I just wanna see and I can’t wait to go up there and meet him in person.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Harrison-Pilot is just taking it a step at a time. He’s interested to see where this process will ultimately lead him to. After he takes his visits in the coming months, he’ll reconvene with his family and go from there.

What would it mean to Harrison-Pilot if Clemson eventually pulls the trigger on an offer?

“It would mean a lot to me, actually,” he said. “Hopefully, I get it. I just want to go up there and see them first.”

–Photo for this article courtesy of @MikalPilot on Twitter

