Clemson players organize event to help Henry family

Clemson players organize event to help Henry family

Football

Clemson players organize event to help Henry family

By February 26, 2022 3:33 pm

By |

Clemson players are stepping up in support of Tiger defensive end KJ Henry’s father, Keith.

Some of Henry’s teammates have put together a fundraiser to raise money for his father’s kidney transplant.

The autograph signing fundraiser will be held Sunday, March 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clemson University Madren Center. All proceeds will go to the Keith Henry Fund, and multiple Clemson football players will be in attendance.

The event will be limited to 350 tickets, which you can purchase here.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers scored early and often as they smashed Hartford 13-3 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to extend their win streak to six. Clemson took the lead in the first inning. (…)

2hr

Prior to this evening’s Championship Game against Boston University, Clemson softball took care of business against Akron at McWhorter Stadium in the third game of the Clemson Classic.  Led by McKenzie (…)

5hr

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months. With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home