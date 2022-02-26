Clemson players organize event to help Henry family

Clemson players are stepping up in support of Tiger defensive end KJ Henry’s father, Keith.

Some of Henry’s teammates have put together a fundraiser to raise money for his father’s kidney transplant.

The autograph signing fundraiser will be held Sunday, March 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clemson University Madren Center. All proceeds will go to the Keith Henry Fund, and multiple Clemson football players will be in attendance.

The event will be limited to 350 tickets, which you can purchase here.

