Clemson pounds Hartford 28-3

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the second weekend in a row, the Tigers got the brooms out as they defeated Hartford 28-3 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to sweep the series and remain undefeated. Clemson’s run total was the most since the 1979 season while its 25 hits were the most since 2006.

Nick Hoffman earned his first win of the season. Hoffman went five innings and only gave up three hits, two runs and two earned runs with six strikeouts.

Clemson jumped on the Hawks early. Tyler Corbitt reached on a throwing error with one out. Caden Grice singled down the left field line. Cooper Ingle grounded to the right side, scoring Corbitt. Bryar Hawkins singled to left to score Grice. After one, the Tigers led 2-0.

Hartford bounced right back, plating two runs in the second.

Clemson exploded for six runs in the second with some two-out magic. Ben Blackwell singled, followed by a single from Dylan Brewer. Blackwell and Brewer advanced on a passed ball. Corbitt reached on an error with Blackwell scoring on the play. Grice walked, advancing Brewer to second. Ingle singled to score Brewer and Corbitt. Hawkins cleared the bases with a three-run home run to center. After two, the Tigers led 8-2.

In the third inning, Brewer reached on an error. Corbitt singled before Grice walked to load the bases with one away. Ingle grounded to second to score Brewer. After three, the Tigers led 9-2.

Max Wagner singled to start the bottom of the fourth. Chad Fairey walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Blackwell dribbled a single to third, scoring Wagner. Fairey scored on a wild pitch, and the Tigers led 12-2.

The bats remained hot as Clemson plated three more runs in the fifth. Blackwell doubled to score Jonathan French, Wagner and Ingle, all of whom had walked. Blackwell then scored from second on Brewer’s single, and the lead was stretched to 16-2.

With one out, Ingle doubled down the left field line. Hawkins singled to right center. Wagner doubled to right, scoring Ingle. Camden Troyer doubled, scoring Hawkins and Wagner. French doubled to score Troyer. Mac Starbuck tripled to score French. Starbuck scored on a wild pitch, and the Tigers led 22-2 after six.

The Hawks scored on a solo home run in the top of the seventh.

Clemson plated another run in the seventh.

Ingle’s double in the eighth scored two more. Wagner followed with a three-run bomb to left field, and the Tigers led 28-3.

Clemson moved to 7-0 on the season with the sweep. USC Upstate visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday at 4 p.m.