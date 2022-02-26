Clemson set to host 4-star Georgia linebacker

The Clemson Insider has learned that a top Georgia-based linebacker/athlete in the class of 2024 has set a visit to Clemson.

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star Andrew Hines III told TCI Friday that he will be visiting The Valley on Wednesday.

“They expressed interest when I met last month and wanted me to visit,” he said. “They liked my film. Updates through my coach provided the opportunity to visit in March.”

Hines (6-1, 210) currently holds 22 Divison I offers and is considered by Rivals to be a top 100 player in the class of 2024. He was named second-team All-Region for his efforts this past season as an athlete.

Hines is teammates with four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler, who confirmed to TCI Thursday that he will be in attendance for Clemson’s Junior Day on Saturday, March 5.

