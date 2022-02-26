Clemson softball handles Boston, sweeps Clemson Classic

Clemson softball finished off the Clemson Classic and its weekend slate with a pair of wins Saturday at McWhorter Stadium.

After taking care of Akron in a 10-5 victory earlier this afternoon, Clemson (11-3) returned Saturday night to cap off the classic with a 7-3 win over Boston University (5-8).

“Obviously, we’re thrilled with the sweep both days, coming out with a tournament championship,” coach John Rittman said postgame. “Lot of great things happened this weekend in our program. I thought we made some growth in a lot of areas.

This weekend, Clemson outscored its opponents 27-7 and in doing so, managed to rifle off four-straight victories. The ninth-ranked Tigers were able to extend their winning streak to six and have now won 20 straight home games dating back to last season.

In the Tigers’ latest victory, right-fielder Marissa Guimbarda (2-4) led the way. She drove in another three runs and now is tied for the team lead in RBIs with 12 on the season.

“It only takes one to get some confidence back,” Guimbarda said following the win, “and not doing too much…just trying to make some solid contact and usually when that happens, good things come out of it.”

That was all the run support that Millie Thompson (2-0) would need, as she mowed down Boston with another solid outing

Thompson — a left-hander out of Bedford (Va.) — surrendered a leadoff double, but didn’t allow any runs to pass in the top half of the first. She settled down and allowed two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

She was replaced by Brooke McCubbin (2-1) with two outs in the top of the six.

“Tonight, Millie didn’t have her ‘A’ stuff, but she went out and competed like she always does and got the victory,” Rittman said. “Brooke came in relief and did well.”

“Millie is a pitcher that keeps people off-balance,” he continued. “She’s got a great change-up. She’s really come a long way since last year. She’s more than just a one-pitch pitcher. Tonight was a great example of she didn’t have her ‘A’ stuff, but she kept their hitters off balance and pitched well enough to get the win.”

McCubbin pitched four scoreless in a winning effort against Akron, earlier Saturday. She came out of the bullpen and recorded four outs — despite giving up a run — to help notch the 11th win of the season for Clemson.

The Tigers were able to jump out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a five-run third inning. Guimbarda drove in a pair of runs, while true freshman shortstop Maddie Moore (1-3) deposited a two-run home run into the left-field corner, the first of her career.

Sophomore third-baseman Alia Logoleo (3-3) also batted in a run in the home half of the third inning. She was the only Tiger to record three hits on the night.

Valerie Cagle (1-3) later added her lone hit of the evening with an RBI double.

Clemson will look to continue its winning streak Tuesday, as the Tigers will play host to Gardner Webb before the start of ACC play.

“Very pleased with our performance,” Rittman said. “A lot to build on for this upcoming week.”

