Lawrence primed to break out in year two?

Is former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence primed for a breakout campaign in his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Pro Football Focus certainly thinks so.

PFF this week put Lawrence at the top of its list of second-year breakout candidates for the 2022 NFL season.

“File this one under “no duh,”” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “Look no further than an 85.1 passing grade in an upset win over the Indianapolis Colts and their top-10 defense in Week 18 to see what Lawrence is capable of. Outside of that, there really wasn’t too much in the way of positive takeaways from his rookie season. Between one of the ugliest coaching situations in recent memory and a banged-up supporting cast, Lawrence wasn’t put in near the situation to succeed that he should be in this upcoming season.”

It’s been well documented that Lawrence struggled at times during his rookie season, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in 17 games.

But the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft finished the season on a high note with his performance against the Indianapolis Colts in the final week of the regular season on Jan. 9, when he went 23-of-32 passing for 223 yards and threw for two touchdowns while leading his team to a 26-11 victory that eliminated the Colts from playoff contention.

It was a difficult season for Lawrence and the Jaguars, who finished 3-14 and went through a coaching change in December when Urban Meyer was fired 13 games into his tumultuous and controversy-laden tenure.

The hope now is that new Jags coach and former NFL quarterback Doug Pederson can help develop and get the most out of Lawrence in his second year and beyond.

Which 2nd-year players will breakout next year? https://t.co/n2iI5wBJOH — PFF (@PFF) February 24, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks