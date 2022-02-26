Three former Tigers ranked among top NFL free agents

Pro Football Focus recently released its ranking of the top 200 NFL free agents.

Three former Clemson standouts are among the top 115 players in PFF’s NFL free agent rankings, with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams coming in as a top-10 free agent at No. 7 overall.

Williams finished last season with 76 catches for 1,146 yards. He also had nine touchdowns.

“Mike Williams has intimidating size and leaping ability that has made him a specialist deep down the field and in the red zone,” PFF wrote. “He lacks the short area quickness to be a complete receiver, but is an excellent complementary piece when healthy. He could be a fit for a team like Philadelphia that don’t currently have that skill set, or Washington who need a legitimate No. 2 opposite Terry McLaurin.”

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse, who spent the 2021 season with the Dallas Cowboys, is ranked No. 72 in the PFF NFL free agent rankings.

He had two interceptions, 10 passes defended, a fumble recovery, a sack, nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and 101 total tackles this past season.

“Jayron Kearse is at his best using his size and length to cover tight ends one on one as the answer to how that positon has developed in recent years,” PFF wrote. “He has the size to combat those bigger bodies, but real coverage skills man-to-man. Teams that play a lot of man coverage or matchup zone should consider him specifically for that assignment.” Former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins comes in at No. 112 in the rankings after recording 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

“Sammy Watkins’ best value in the NFL has been going off when all the focus is on another player,” PFF wrote. “He has enough skills to win, and win big, against No. 2 corners or players that can’t match up with him physically, but struggles against elite cover guys and has been fragile.”

QB1: Jameis Winston

RB1: ?

WR1: Davante Adams Ranking the Top-200 free agents ⬇️https://t.co/EuWTsmUNNn — PFF (@PFF) February 23, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

