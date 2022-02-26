Wilkins helps tackle cancer with Dolphins

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins held their annual fundraiser, the Dolphins Challenge Cancer ride, to support those in the fight against cancer.
The DCC event consists of a handful of bike routes through South Florida, along with a run/walk 5K, and raises money for cancer research.
Among those who participated in the 12th annual event is former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.
Wilkins completed the 50-mile bike ride and was met at the finish line by new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
Check out video and pictures of Wilkins from the event below:
.@cwilkins42 completing the 50-Mile bike ride for @TackleCancer is met by @MiamiDolphins HC Mike McDaniel at the Finish Line presented by @UKGInc. #DCCXII pic.twitter.com/HehPIagjFf
— Paola Argueta (@paolaa_arg) February 26, 2022
Hey, we know them! 😁@cwilkins42 | @HollywoodVon | @IAF_1 #DCCXII x @AutoNation pic.twitter.com/HYyUFFahef
— Dolphins Challenge Cancer (@TackleCancer) February 26, 2022
Squad. ✌️#DCCXII x @TackleCancer pic.twitter.com/GWGQrYc3eJ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 26, 2022
.@cwilkins42 has arrived. 😂🏁#DCCXII x @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/FUYkDB8Bgz
— Dolphins Challenge Cancer (@TackleCancer) February 26, 2022
–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
