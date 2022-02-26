Wilkins helps tackle cancer with Dolphins

Football

February 26, 2022

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins held their annual fundraiser, the Dolphins Challenge Cancer ride, to support those in the fight against cancer.

The DCC event consists of a handful of bike routes through South Florida, along with a run/walk 5K, and raises money for cancer research.

Among those who participated in the 12th annual event is former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins completed the 50-mile bike ride and was met at the finish line by new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Check out video and pictures of Wilkins from the event below:

