Bart Boatwright's Sunday Softball Photo Gallery

Bart Boatwright's Sunday Softball Photo Gallery

Galleries

Bart Boatwright's Sunday Softball Photo Gallery

By February 27, 2022 11:09 am

By |

Clemson softball kept its winning streak alive Saturday, as the Tigers won a pair and took home the title for the Clemson Classic.

Check out some great pictures of Clemson softball from Saturday’s play in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , , Galleries, Olympic, Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months. With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for (…)

16hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the second weekend in a row, the Tigers got the brooms out as they defeated Hartford 28-3 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to sweep the series and remain undefeated. (…)

20hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers scored early and often as they smashed Hartford 13-3 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to extend their win streak to six. Clemson took the lead in the first inning. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home