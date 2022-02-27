ESPN analyst on ‘most unique challenge’ Swinney has faced, if Clemson is ACC’s team to beat

On The ESPN College Football Podcast recently, ESPN senior reporter/analyst Chris Low discussed Clemson’s offseason and the changes on Dabo Swinney’s staff, including Wes Goodwin’s promotion from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach as Brent Venables’ replacement, and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter’s promotion to offensive coordinator to replace Tony Elliott.

“Clemson, it’s probably the most unique challenge Dabo Swinney has faced since he’s been there,” Low said. “They’ve been the epitome of continuity on his staff. He loses both of his coordinators, he’s promoted from within in both situations. Wes Goodwin going to defensive coordinator. Wes was a senior analyst. He’s never been a coordinator or on-the-field coach before, but certainly a guy that Dabo believes in. And I had a chance to talk to (current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach) Bruce Arians a few months ago. (Goodwin) worked there (as an assistant) under Bruce when Bruce was with the Cardinals. Bruce swears by the guy, how smart he is. And then Brandon Streeter being promoted from quarterbacks coach to replace Tony Elliott, who went to Virginia as head coach. Of course, Venables, the defensive coordinator, going to Oklahoma, that’s who Wes is (replacing). So, I think it will be interesting to see how that all shakes out. I know Dabo’s very confident in both of those guys.”

In spite of all the staff turnover, Low still sees Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC in 2021) as the team to beat in the ACC next season and a College Football Playoff contender in 2022 – as long as they get more production at the quarterback position, from either rising junior D.J. Uiagalelei or the five-star freshman he’ll be competing with for the starting job, Cade Klubnik.

“I still think for Clemson, though, they’re going to be outstanding on defense,” Low said. “Their front seven will be as good as anybody in the country. What happens at quarterback? Can they get better play, more consistent play at quarterback? Because if they do that in the ACC, I think they’re the team to beat. And if they win the ACC Championship, they’re going to get in the playoff.”

Coming off a 2021 season in which the Tigers didn’t win the ACC title or make the CFP after six straight seasons of accomplishing both every year, Low talked about the question people will ask, fair or unfair, if Swinney doesn’t lead his team back to the playoff next season – if the window is closing for Clemson and if Swinney’s dynasty is over.

“Dabo, when I’ve talked to Dabo over the years about this, and he’s said it over and over again — he says, ‘Listen, we’re a program that’s built to last. We were built from the inside out,’” Low said. “And if you look at them, they’ve had some great quarterbacks clearly – Trevor Lawrence playing right now, Deshaun Watson was a great football player in college. But their defensive line is sort of what has carried them. And I think their defensive line … (Bryan) Bresee’s healthy this year, I think he will be there in the interior. Their front seven will stack up with anybody in college football this year. Maybe Alabama would be another one that would be right up there with them.

“So, I still think that is where they’re going to win. They do have to get better play at quarterback. But I remember a time, circa 2014, maybe even ’15 when Alabama lost to Ole Miss in back-to-back years, people were saying and writing, ‘Well, there’s cracks in the foundation, is the dynasty over at Alabama?’ Well, guess what, it’s not over. And I’m not saying that Clemson was where Alabama is. But until this past year, outside of Alabama, no team in college football had been as consistently good as Clemson. Granted, they play in the ACC. They’re not in the SEC or the Big Ten. But I still think that probably works in their favor. Because if they go 11-1 and win the ACC Championship, they’re going to get a shot in the playoff.”

