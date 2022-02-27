One of nation’s top TEs locks in Clemson visit

One of nation’s top TEs locks in Clemson visit

Recruiting

One of nation’s top TEs locks in Clemson visit

By February 27, 2022 8:57 am

By |

The Clemson Insider has learned that one of the nation’s top tight ends in the class of 2024 had set a visit to Clemon next month.

Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic four-star Jack Larsen confirmed to TCI that he will be on campus for a spring practice come March 12.

Larsen — a 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore — ranks as the No. 2 tight end and the No. 47 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“It’s awesome,” Larsen said regarding the Tigers’ interest in him. “That type of winning program to have interest in me is definitely big. I’m honored.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months. With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for (…)

16hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the second weekend in a row, the Tigers got the brooms out as they defeated Hartford 28-3 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to sweep the series and remain undefeated. (…)

20hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers scored early and often as they smashed Hartford 13-3 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to extend their win streak to six. Clemson took the lead in the first inning. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home