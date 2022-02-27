Pair of Peach State DBs set Clemson visits

Two safeties from Milton High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) have locked in Clemson visits. Both three stars in the class of 2023 —Robert Billings and Bryce Thornton — announced Saturday on Twitter that they will be at Clemson on March 5 and 7, respectively.

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn has kept a watchful eye on Billings — a 6-2, 190-pound junior — who will now be in attendance for Clemson’s Junior Day on March 5.

“We’ve been talking over Twitter, so we’ve been in touch about me visiting up there, after the dead period in February, one of these days in March,” Billings told The Clemson Insider. “I’m gonna pick a date sometime in March to come up there and see the campus and talk to some of the coaches up there.”

Thornton — a 5-11, 185-pound junior — has participated at the Dabo Swinney Camp in the past, so his return visit won’t be his first time on campus. Clemson is also looking at him as a safety, this time around though, hence why Conn has been his lead recruiter to this point.

“I really loved being down there,” Thornton said. “Then, I was playing cornerback and I was talking to Coach (Mike) Reed a lot. I just like the campus and how the coaches and players were helping me. I liked it a lot.”

Thornton will be at the University of Alabama on March 5, which is why he and Billings won’t be visiting Clemson at the same time.

