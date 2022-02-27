Reed sees ‘untapped potential’ in Alabama CB set to visit Clemson soon

A talented defensive back prospect from a familiar Alabama high school is starting to see his recruitment pick up following his junior season last year.

Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) 2023 cornerback Quintavious Billingsley received his first offer from Akron earlier this week, while schools such as Clemson and Toledo are also showing interest as he begins to gain some traction in the recruiting process.

“The recruiting process for me is just getting started,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I’m going to let everything play out, though, and trust the process because I know it takes time.”

Central High is the same school that produced Clemson rising junior receiver E.J. Williams, former Clemson wideout Justyn Ross and former Tiger safety Ray Thornton, who transferred to South Florida this offseason. Billingsley and Williams grew up playing basketball together.

Last year for the Red Devils, Billingsley (5-11, 170) finished his junior campaign with 24 tackles, including 14 solo tackles and three for loss, to go with a couple of interceptions. He allowed only one touchdown all season.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed is keeping in contact with and expressing interest in Billingsley, who is scheduled to attend the Tigers’ junior day this coming Saturday, March 5.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Mike Reed, and we communicate like two to three times a week,” Billingsley said, “and he wants me to come up there, so March 5th I’ll be at Clemson.”

“He told me he liked my size, and he sees some untapped potential,” Billingsley added. “He told me to keep doing what I’m doing.”

The March 5 junior day will mark Billingsley’s first time in Tiger Town. He has high interest in the Tigers and is excited to get on campus to experience what Clemson is like.

“From what I know I feel like it’s a good school to attend and I can’t wait to see everything,” he said. “They have a great atmosphere. I watch their vlogs on YouTube and I like how they get after it up there, and their fanbase is crazy.”

Billingsley is also planning to visit Akron, as well as travel to the University of Florida with one of his teammates.

