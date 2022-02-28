Hutchinson recaps Clemson visit

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with an uncommitted prospect, who was on hand to watch Clemson’s 80-69 win over Wake Forest last Wednesday.

Louis Hutchinson — a 6-7 guard out of Long Island Lutheran (LuHi) —currently holds offers from Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Howard, Coppin State, Mount St. Mary’s University and Memphis. In addition to Clemson, he has interest from programs like Vanderbilt, Penn, University of the Pacific, Washington, Minnesota and Florida State, among others.

He visited Clemson as he begins to take his final unofficial visits. He’s looking to make a final decision around the April timeframe after his senior season winds down.

“It was amazing,” Hutchinson said of his experience at Clemson. “The team played great. I think it definitely started on the defensive end. They shut down guys that they needed to shut down. They were great on the boards. They executed, did what they needed to do, the coaching was great and they got a win.”

A highlight of Hutchinson’s visit was getting to see his aunt’s jersey in the rafters. Hutchinson is the nephew of Karen Jenkins Gray, who is one of the most accurate shooters in Clemson history and helped lead the Tigers to NCAA Tournament appearances in 1988 and 1989.

She was inducted into Clemson’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

Clearly, basketball runs in the family, as Hutchinson is coming into his own right.

First and foremost, Hutchinson is a “dog” defensively, who can guard positions 1-5. Offensively, he describes himself as an elite perimeter scorer at all three levels and has done so consistently on national championship level programs. Additionally, an underrated part of Hutchinson’s game is the ability to be relentless on the boards.

As far as his senior season is concerned, Hutchinson has two tournaments remaining, before the end of his high school basketball career. He’s averaging about 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game.

“This year, I’ve been having a really good year,” he said. “I definitely improved in a lot of ways. I think my goals for the season and my team’s goals for the season are coming to fruition.”

Family is very important to Hutchinson, so Clemson’s family atmosphere certainly stood out to him during his visit.

“That’s one of the reasons why Clemson is very attractive to me,” he said. “A family-oriented place, that has that type of atmosphere and you could especially feel that at the game (Wednesday) in a great win over the Deacons. You feel like you have the whole school there, dialed in, cheering you on. That’s the type of atmosphere that you want to be in.”

Right now, Hutchinson is looking for a place that will be the best fit for him and will also allow for him to be the best possible person on and off the court.

