Popular pick for Booth's destination in latest NFL mock drafts

Mock drafts continue to make the rounds online as the 2022 NFL Draft draws closer.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is widely expected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a popular pick for Booth’s draft destination, with the following CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus and Sports Illustrated writers all projecting Booth to be taken by the Raiders with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round.

“The Raiders secondary had some bright spot among their young players — rookies Trevon Moehrig and Nate Hobbs flashed — but the team also cut 2020 first-rounder Damon Arnette this season and could lose several veterans to free agency,” CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson wrote. “Booth had a fantastic ’22 season and he could go even higher than this.

PFF’s Steve Palazzolo wrote, “The Raiders have work to do in the secondary, so they add Booth, who is smooth-moving and scheme diverse. Booth played just under 1,000 snaps in his college career, so there’s room to grow for the true junior.”

SI’s Zack Patraw gave his reasoning for projecting Booth to the Raiders, writing that the team needs to find a No. 1 cornerback, and that he is a tremendous athlete with a flexible lower half and a strong player in run support.

A couple of the other latest mock drafts have Booth going No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons (Pro Football Network) and to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 16 (The Draft Network).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks