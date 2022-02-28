Springing around the ACC: Duke

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months.

With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams throughout the conference, The Clemson Insider is going around the league to take a look at where other teams stand going into the spring. Next up is Duke.

Head coach: Mike Elko (first year)

2021 record: 3-9, 0-8 ACC

Key personnel losses: QB Gunnar Holmberg, RB Mataeo Durant, WR Jake Bobo, OL Jack Wohlabaugh, DB Jalen Alexander, DB Lummie Young, DB Josh Blackwell, DB Leonard Johnson

Key returners/additions: QB Leonard Riley, QB Jordan Moore, LB Shaka Heyward, DB/KR Jaylen Stinson, DB Da’Quan Johnson

Spring gleaning: Duke is one of four teams in the Coastal Division starting over under a new head coach. Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko takes over for David Cutcliffe, so this spring will largely be about getting acclimated to the new regime for the Blue Devils. Elko brought in former Memphis play caller Kevin Johns to be the offensive coordinator while Robb Smith, who spent the past two seasons at Rutgers, will be the defensive coordinator.

When it comes to personnel, finding a starting quarterback has to start in earnest this spring. Holmberg, who took most of the reps last season, transferred out of the program following the coaching change, leaving Riley, Moore and sophomore Luca Diamont to battle it out for the starting job. Moore played in nine games last season while Riley completed 60% of his passes in limited action. The Blue Devils also need a new featured back with their 1,200-yard rusher from last season (Durant) gone.

Spring game: April 16 at Wallace Wade Stadium

