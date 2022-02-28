Springing around the ACC: Miami

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months.

With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams throughout the conference, The Clemson Insider is going around the league to take a look at where other teams stand going into the spring starting with the eight teams on the Tigers’ schedule. Next up is Miami.

Head coach: Mario Cristobal (first year)

2021 record: 7-5, 5-3 ACC

Key personnel losses: RB Cam’Ron Harris, WR Charleston Rambo, WR Mike Harley, OL Navaughn Donaldson, DL Nesta Silvera, DL Deandre Johnson, DL Zach McCloud, LB Amari Carter

Key returners/additions: QB Tyler Van Dyke, RB Jaylan Knighton, WR Keyshawn Smith, WR Frank Ladson Jr., DL Jack Lichtenstein, DL Antonio Moultrie, LB Corey Flagg Jr., LB Waynmon Steed, DB Tyrique Stevenson

Spring gleaning: With Manny Diaz out and Mario Cristobal in, Miami is ushering in a new era, so this spring will be all about establishing culture and getting players familiar with new systems. Josh Gattis comes from Michigan to take over as the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator while Cristobal tapped former Clemson defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to run his defense.

Gattis will inherit one of the ACC’s top signal callers in Van Dyke, who broke out as one of the league’s top passers last season en route to rookie of the year honors in the conference. The Hurricanes are losing their top two wideouts (Rambo and Harley), an area where Ladson could help after transferring from Clemson. As for Steele, he’ll have to figure out his top four defensive linemen after Miami lost every starter up front from last season, including its best pass rushers (McCloud and Johnson). Moultrie, a transfer defensive end from UAB, and Lichtenstein, a Southern Cal transfer, could be immediate contributors up front. Clemson will host Miami on Nov. 19.

Spring game: April 16 at DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale)

