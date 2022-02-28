Trevor Lawrence, overseas sensation

The NFL has announced, once again, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the teams slated to play in its series of games in London this year.

Last year, the Jaguars played the Miami Dolphins in one of the overseas matchups. This year, three “home” teams have already been announced for the London Series. Jacksonville obviously, with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints being the other two.

The NFL has put a lot of emphasis lately on trying to grow the sport into a more global game, probably spurred on by the marked success the NBA has had in turning its game into a worldwide commodity.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks