Trevor Lawrence, overseas sensation

Football

By February 28, 2022 1:18 pm

The NFL has announced, once again, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the teams slated to play in its series of games in London this year.

Last year, the Jaguars played the Miami Dolphins in one of the overseas matchups. This year, three “home” teams have already been announced for the London Series. Jacksonville obviously, with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints being the other two.

The NFL has put a lot of emphasis lately on trying to grow the sport into a more global game, probably spurred on by the marked success the NBA has had in turning its game into a worldwide commodity.

