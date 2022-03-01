Former Clemson corner feels he’s ‘being slept on’

Former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich has plenty to prove as he goes through the pre-draft process.

Even after being named a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and capping off his senior season by earning Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors, Goodrich feels people are still sleeping on his talent and ability ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft in late April.

“I don’t think any part of my game gets enough credit to be honest with you,” Goodrich said, laughing, during a recent interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network. “I feel like I’m still being slept on. I’m just trying to show the coaches and scouts what I can do and what I’m all about as a player and prospect. I’m trying to prove the doubters wrong. I’m still waking people up to my talent. That’s what I’m trying to do throughout this process. I feel like I’m being slept on throughout this pre-draft process. I’ve been slept on and underrated this entire year. It’s all good. I’m going to show people at the end of the day.”

Goodrich’s next chance to show NFL personnel what he can do will come this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Goodrich hopes to show off some of the skills that define his game and further improve his draft stock after impressing at the Senior Bowl earlier this month.

“I’m a physical guy first and foremost,” Goodrich said, describing himself as a player. “I love coming up and making tackles in the run game. I love to put my hands on receivers and disrupt their timing with the quarterback. I’m an extremely physical and aggressive player. I’m a press-man coverage type of cornerback.”

Goodrich concluded his four-year Clemson career (2018-21) with 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 47 games (16 starts).

The Kansas City native saved his best for last, earning third-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and first-team All-ACC status for his performance as a senior in 2021. He concluded his career as MVP of Clemson’s win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl after picking off a batted ball and returning it 18 yards for a touchdown as well as forcing a fumble on Iowa State’s final offensive play to seal a game-winning turnover on downs.

Aside from simply taking advantage of more opportunities to make an impact on the field after patiently waiting for a bigger role at cornerback across from Andrew Booth Jr., Goodrich feels his mindset is one of the main things that helped him shine when he got a greater chance to show what he could do last season.

“I definitely feel like I changed my mentality,” he said. “I played behind and learned from so many great players and cornerbacks at Clemson that went on to accomplish great things in the NFL. I have to thank the guys that came before me. I saw the position they put themselves in. I had to go out there and perform at my best. I was also extremely healthy throughout 2021. It allowed me to play at the highest level imaginable.”

Goodrich is expected to be picked on the second or third day, potentially the third round, of the 2022 NFL Draft that will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

What kind of impact does Goodrich believe he will make at the next level?

“I’m going to come in and be a day one starter,” he said. “I feel like I can really achieve that. I’m going to be a contributor in whichever area of the game my team needs me to contribute. Whether that’s playing nickel, safety, or on the outside, I can play all over the secondary. I feel like I’m going to be an extremely productive player once I hit the field.”

