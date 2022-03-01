Goodrich gives shoutout to two former Clemson teammates

During a recent interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Mario Goodrich gave a shoutout to a couple of his former Clemson teammates who were star members of “Wide Receiver U”.

Goodrich was asked to name the best receivers he ever had to cover during his career as a Tiger from 2018-21.

The 2021 first-team All-ACC cornerback proceeded to show some love to Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross.

“I would start off by shouting out Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross,” Goodrich said. “I started my career by covering those guys every day on the practice field. Going against them made me a better cornerback.”

Goodrich concluded his Clemson career credited with 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 47 games (16 starts). He saved his best for last, earning third-team All-America honors from PFF and first-team All-ACC status for his performance as a senior in 2021, when he concluded his career as MVP of a win in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Ross missed the 2020 season but finished his Clemson career (2018-21) having recorded 158 catches for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns over 39 career games (24 starts). He concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions.

Higgins finished his three-year career as a Tiger (2017-19) with 135 career receptions for 2,448 yards with 27 receiving touchdowns over 43 games (30 starts). His 27 career receiving touchdowns tied for the most in school history with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins and tied for ninth-most in ACC history, and Higgins departed as the only player in school history to record double-digit touchdown receptions in consecutive seasons.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks