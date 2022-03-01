Intriguing Maryland DB details interest from Goodwin, Clemson

During the live period in January, Wes Goodwin stopped by Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Upper Marlboro, MD.), which is home to four-star pass-rusher Desmond Umeozulu. Clemson offered the elite junior a scholarship on Jan. 24 and he should be on campus sometime in March.

Goodwin, Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was also there to check out an intriguing prospect in the class of 2024 by the name of Braydon Lee. The Clemson Insider recently spoke to Lee, who detailed Clemson’s interest in him in an exclusive interview.

“Since I’m class of 2024, I couldn’t really talk to him due to NCAA rules and guidelines, but he definitely wanted to check me out, saw my film, look at my size,” Lee said. “He seemed very pleased about that. Come September 1st — when I’m actually eligible to start talking to coaches — I’m definitely gonna start building my relationship with many of the Clemson coaching staff members.”

Lee doesn’t take it lightly that Goodwin has shown interest in him. He’s aware of Clemson’s prowess as a program and feels very blessed to be in the situation that he’s in.

“Just the fact that he came to see me and followed me on Twitter and everything,” he continued, “and showed that amount of interest. Clemson’s a national power. They play for the national title, almost every other year. They’re always in the playoffs. A team of that caliber and a defensive coordinator with that type of mind is something that didn’t go over my head. For him to actually take the time to evaluate me, meant a lot to me.”

Lee has always kept track of Clemson and its defensive backs, name-dropping Mackensie Alexander, as an example.

“What they do with defensive backs, it’s something like no other college and program can do,” Lee said. “They’re always pushing out great first-round talent at defensive back. AJ Terrell is definitely having a great career and had an outstanding career at Clemson. They definitely do good with their defensive backs.”

While he would like to get up to Clemson sometime this spring, Lee has a lot going on with other schools that he’s already scheduled visits for. He has already locked in visits to Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and South Carolina. Though, he did indicate that he will be looking to visit Clemson’s campus sooner than later and take a couple of day gameday visits in the future.

All in all, for Lee, it feels surreal to be in the position that he’s in.

“No matter what the school is or what type of conference they’re in, every single offer I receive all feels the same and they all give me the same feeling of how blessed I am,” he said. “With those coaches trusting me to help improve their program and allowing me the opportunity to attend their university, it all feels special to me. From Bowling Green and UConn to Texas A&M and Ohio State, they all feel the same. I’m just very appreciative that they all give me the chance. Nothing is taken lightly.”

Lee has blown up in part, thanks to a very productive sophomore season. He trained very hard in the offseason waiting for this moment to come and his second season of high school football went exactly as planned. He recorded six interceptions, nine pass breakups and 30 solo tackles (five for loss).

He’s ready to keep building on that and eventually become a five-star prospect with national notoriety.

Lee wouldn’t compare himself or fit himself into any one type of prototype. He has a good mixture of a lot of unique qualities. He has a 6-4 wingspan, so he feels like he has that size to go with his 4.5 speed. Lee can keep up with just about any receiver on the field. He’s also a physical force, who prides himself on his technique. And, he’s not gonna let you forget about that swagger either.

