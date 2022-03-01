Springing around the ACC: North Carolina

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months.

With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams throughout the conference, The Clemson Insider is going around the league to take a look at where other teams stand going into the spring. Next up is North Carolina.

Head coach: Mack Brown (fourth year)

2021 record: 6-7, 3-5 ACC

Key personnel losses: QB Sam Howell, RB Ty Chandler, OL Josh Ezeuda, OL Jordan Tucker, OL Marcus McKethan, LB Jeremiah Gemmel, LB Tomon Fox

Key returners/additions: WR Josh Downs, OL Corey Gayner, LB Cedric Gray, LB Noah Taylor, DB Cam’Ron Kelly, DB Giovanni Biggers, DB Tony Grimes

Spring gleaning: Despite having some of the ACC’s top playmakers at important positions, UNC is coming off an underwhelming season in Brown’s third year at the helm. Now the majority of those players have moved on, leaving the Tar Heels with the task of finding key replacements beginning this spring.

Start at quarterback, where the competition to replace Howell will be the most important position battle in Chapel Hill. Howell, who could possibly hear his name called in the first round of the year’s NFL Draft, finished fourth in the ACC in total offense this past season. UNC also has to find another primary ball carrier with Chandler, a 1,000-yard back, also leaving the program. And there are multiple starters along the offensive line that are moving on after paving the way for the league’s No. 2 rushing offense the last two seasons. The Tar Heels do have their leading tackler returning (Gray) as well as one of the ACC’s top playmaking safeties (Kelly), but they need some more pass rushers to emerge with Fox, their sack leader the past two seasons, also no longer around.

Spring game: April 9 at Kenan Stadium

