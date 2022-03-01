Springing around the ACC: Virginia

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months.

With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams throughout the conference, The Clemson Insider is going around the league to take a look at where other teams stand going into the spring. Next up is Virginia.

Head coach: Tony Elliott (first year)

2021 record: 6-6, 4-4 ACC

Key personnel losses: RB Wayne Taulapapa, TE Jelani Woods, OL Victor Oluwatimi, OL Ryan Swoboda, OL Bobby Haskins, DL Mandy Alonso, LB Noah Taylor, DB Joey Blount, DB Nick Grant

Key returners/additions: QB Brennan Armstrong, WR Dontayvion Wicks, WR Keytaon Thompson, WR Billy Kemp, DL Kameron Butler, LB Nick Jackson, DB Anthony Johnson

Spring gleaning: Virginia enters a new era under former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who will work on building a culture and getting the Cavaliers familiar with his system this spring. Elliott has an important piece to work with following the decision by Armstrong to return for a fifth season. Armstrong led the ACC in passing last season (404.5 yards per game) for an offense that scored the fourth-most points in the league (34.6).

Elliott will want at least some semblance of balance offensively, so that should also be a focus for Virginia this spring. The Cavaliers have their top three receivers back but finished last in the league in rushing last season. Virginia doesn’t have anybody on the roster that ran for more than 251 yards. But whether it’s rushing or passing, Virginia will need to find five new blockers after the Cavaliers lost every starter along the offensive line, perhaps the most pressing objective for Elliott and his staff this spring.

Spring game: April 23 at Scott Stadium

