Clemson o-lineman changing positions

During his media availability on Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Clemson will be moving Will Putnam to the center position.

Putnam, who spent a good chunk of his time last season at right guard, will be making the transition to center after reclassifying.

Foot and ankle injuries cost Putnam three games this past season, including a pair in November. Putnam returned to the starting lineup for the final two games of the regular season and started in Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.

“He’s one of the most experienced players we got,” Swinney said of Putnam. “He’s a good player. Hopefully, that’s gonna be a move that’s gonna make a huge difference for us.”

Swinney indicated that Clemson planned to move Putnam to center all along. It wasn’t a move they made in response to Hunter Rayburn being medically disqualified and the news that Mason Trotter will miss the majority of the 2022 season.

